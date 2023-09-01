Trading Update: LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Stock Endures 4.38% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, LZ stock has gone down by -0.95%, with a monthly decline of -25.47% and a quarterly plunge of -1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for LegalZoom.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.90% for LZ’s stock, with a 12.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LZ is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is $15.44, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for LZ is 146.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. On September 01, 2023, LZ’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)’s stock price has plunge by 0.35relation to previous closing price of 11.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that LegalZoom’s Q2 earnings report included increased guidance, but the stock price still plunged, indicating a volatile market sentiment that provides on-going “buy-the-dip” opportunities. LegalZoom’s free cash flow, stock repurchases, and zero debt are clear positives. A new product launch for LZ Book and generative AI initiatives hold future promise but the lack of guidance likely contributed to friction in market sentiment.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $12 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LZ Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -26.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.46. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 47.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Wernikoff Daniel A, who sale 39,558 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Mar 06. After this action, Wernikoff Daniel A now owns 364,623 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $340,871 using the latest closing price.

Watson Noel Bertram, the Chief Financial Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 38,893 shares at $8.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Watson Noel Bertram is holding 516,973 shares at $327,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+63.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.