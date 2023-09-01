Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.45 in comparison to its previous close of 168.05, however, the company has experienced a 5.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-30 that As the stock market has made a strong recovery so far this year, investors may be looking for undervalued stocks that are on the rise. This discussion looks at four companies that have solid moving averages and are trading at a discount.

Is It Worth Investing in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Right Now?

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) by analysts is $187.45, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for TM is 1.35B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of TM was 309.76K shares.

TM’s Market Performance

TM’s stock has seen a 5.76% increase for the week, with a -0.97% drop in the past month and a 22.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for Toyota Motor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.48% for TM’s stock, with a 17.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TM Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TM rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.54. In addition, Toyota Motor Corporation saw 26.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+16.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toyota Motor Corporation stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 4.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), the company’s capital structure generated 103.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.90. Total debt to assets is 39.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.