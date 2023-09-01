The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by analysts is $110.33, which is $27.82 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of DIS was 15.34M shares.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.53 compared to its previous closing price of 83.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-09-01 that Charter’s customers lost access to Disney networks late Thursday as the two companies battle over contract fees and the pay-TV model.

DIS’s Market Performance

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has experienced a -2.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.60% drop in the past month, and a -10.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for DIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.35% for DIS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $122 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIS Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.92. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw -6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from Coleman Sonia L, who sale 959 shares at the price of $89.05 back on Aug 01. After this action, Coleman Sonia L now owns 961 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $85,399 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of The Walt Disney Company, sale 1,145 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 29,138 shares at $113,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Walt Disney Company stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.25. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Walt Disney Company (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.49. Total debt to assets is 25.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.