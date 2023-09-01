The 2.63% Simple Moving Average of NuStar Energy L.P.’s (NS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, NS stock has gone up by 0.66%, with a monthly decline of -5.74% and a quarterly surge of 0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for NuStar Energy L.P. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.95% for NS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Right Now?

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) by analysts is $18.86, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for NS is 113.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of NS was 451.06K shares.

NS) stock’s latest price update

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS)’s stock price has increased by 1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 16.54. However, the company has seen a 0.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that KMI and NS recently reported Q2 results. Both offer high yields backed by quality asset portfolios. We compare them side by side and offer our take on which one is the better high yield buy at the moment.

Analysts’ Opinion of NS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $20 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NS Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NS rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.25. In addition, NuStar Energy L.P. saw 4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NS

Equity return is now at value 58.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.