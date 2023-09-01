The 16.41% Simple Moving Average of IRadimed Corporation’s (IRMD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) has gone down by -3.24% for the week, with a 5.72% rise in the past month and a -3.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.97% for IRMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.08% for IRMD’s stock, with a 16.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) Right Now?

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IRMD is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IRMD is $57.50, which is $10.77 above the current market price. The public float for IRMD is 7.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume for IRMD on September 01, 2023 was 34.17K shares.

IRMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) has dropped by -6.89 compared to previous close of 49.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that iRadimed (IRMD) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRMD stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for IRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IRMD in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $50 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRMD Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRMD fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.10. In addition, IRadimed Corporation saw 68.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRMD starting from Susi Roger E., who sale 3,008 shares at the price of $48.05 back on Aug 29. After this action, Susi Roger E. now owns 332,950 shares of IRadimed Corporation, valued at $144,531 using the latest closing price.

Susi Roger E., the CEO, PRESIDENT, CHAIRMAN of IRadimed Corporation, sale 6,992 shares at $47.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Susi Roger E. is holding 335,958 shares at $328,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.32 for the present operating margin

+77.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for IRadimed Corporation stands at +24.07. The total capital return value is set at 20.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.11. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 18.20 for asset returns.

Based on IRadimed Corporation (IRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 2.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.91. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.