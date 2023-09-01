The -13.88% Decline of SentinelOne Inc.’s (S) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, S stock has gone up by 5.34%, with a monthly gain of 9.30% and a quarterly surge of 29.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for SentinelOne Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.47% for S’s stock, with a 10.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is $18.48, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for S is 234.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of S on September 01, 2023 was 9.54M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)’s stock price has soared by 4.96 in relation to previous closing price of 16.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-01 that SentinelOne, Inc shares gained as much as 5% in pre-market trading on Friday after the cybersecurity company reported a second quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted loss that narrowed to $0.08 a share from a $0.20 deficit a year earlier, surpassing the analyst consensus forecast for a loss of $0.14 per share. The company’s revenue for the period, meanwhile, rose 46% to $149.4 million, which also exceeded the $141 million estimate.

S Trading at 13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.76. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Bernhardt David J., who sale 1,538 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Aug 11. After this action, Bernhardt David J. now owns 424,418 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $23,099 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $15.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 870,838 shares at $610,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc. (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.