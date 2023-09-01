The -13.88% Decline of Momentus Inc.’s (MNTS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MNTS stock has gone up by 13.10%, with a monthly decline of -49.19% and a quarterly plunge of -37.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.64% for Momentus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.21% for MNTS’s stock, with a -66.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is $1.19, which is $24.31 above the current market price. The public float for MNTS is 1.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNTS on September 01, 2023 was 25.52K shares.

MNTS) stock’s latest price update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS)’s stock price has soared by 12.72 in relation to previous closing price of 9.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Maria Horne – IR John Rood – Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Eric Williams – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Mathison – Singular Research Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Momentus Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and please be advised that this call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNTS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MNTS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $2 based on the research report published on July 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MNTS Trading at -34.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.82%, as shares sank -50.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTS rose by +13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.68. In addition, Momentus Inc. saw -73.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTS starting from Mercado Victorino, who sale 33,189 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Aug 17. After this action, Mercado Victorino now owns 93,096 shares of Momentus Inc., valued at $10,219 using the latest closing price.

Kabot Brian, the Director of Momentus Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Kabot Brian is holding 258,030 shares at $8,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTS

Equity return is now at value -243.60, with -107.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.