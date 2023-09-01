Terex Corporation’s (TEX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Terex Corporation (TEX) has gone up by 9.86% for the week, with a -4.91% drop in the past month and a 27.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for TEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.32% for TEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Terex Corporation (TEX) is $69.93, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for TEX is 65.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEX on September 01, 2023 was 795.76K shares.

TEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has dropped by -0.15 compared to previous close of 60.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing – Construction and Mining sector might want to consider either Terex (TEX) or Caterpillar (CAT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

TEX Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.10. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 41.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 9,966 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jun 29. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 535,331 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $597,960 using the latest closing price.

Hegarty Kieran, the President, Materials Processin of Terex Corporation, sale 27,000 shares at $55.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hegarty Kieran is holding 186,659 shares at $1,507,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 36.10, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corporation (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Terex Corporation (TEX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.