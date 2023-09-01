Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) has jumped by 1.08 compared to previous close of 1.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-19 that Taseko continues to wait for the final UIC permit for Florence Copper. I had expected the permit to be issued in Q2 2023, but the process has been quite slow. Florence Copper remains the key catalyst for Taseko.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGB is 2.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TGB is 279.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On August 31, 2023, TGB’s average trading volume was 822.20K shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

The stock of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has seen a 3.31% increase in the past week, with a -2.43% drop in the past month, and a 7.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for TGB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for TGB’s stock, with a -6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGB Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3500. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at -6.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 164.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.20. Total debt to assets is 45.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.