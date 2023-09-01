Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TAOP is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TAOP is $70.00, The public float for TAOP is 1.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume of TAOP on September 01, 2023 was 95.22K shares.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 60.71 in relation to its previous close of 2.24. However, the company has experienced a 53.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-08-06 that SHENZHEN, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) with the majority shareholder of Yunnan Taoping IoT Limited (“Yunnan Taoping”) to acquire additional equity interests and increase its ownership of Yunnan Taoping to no less than 51%. Currently TAOP’s variable interest entity, Taoping New Media Co., Ltd., owns about 40% of Yunnan Taoping.

TAOP’s Market Performance

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has seen a 53.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.20% decline in the past month and a -49.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.87% for TAOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.66% for TAOP’s stock, with a -43.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAOP Trading at -21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOP rose by +67.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Taoping Inc. saw -44.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.06 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taoping Inc. stands at -2.40. The total capital return value is set at -14.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.95. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Taoping Inc. (TAOP), the company’s capital structure generated 75.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.00. Total debt to assets is 24.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.