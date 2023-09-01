Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 141.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that TTWO has an unprecedented opportunity with GTA 6. TTWO is also developing a robust pipeline that extends for several years. While TTWO is very well-positioned, the company is one of the riskier plays in the industry given its relatively heavy reliance on its top franchises.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTWO is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTWO is $155.96, which is $11.08 above the current price. The public float for TTWO is 167.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTWO on August 31, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO stock saw a decrease of 2.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.59% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for TTWO’s stock, with a 16.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $170 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTWO Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.61. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 37.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Emerson Daniel P, who sale 6,251 shares at the price of $137.88 back on Jun 05. After this action, Emerson Daniel P now owns 132,296 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $861,862 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 9,537 shares at $137.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 666,147 shares at $1,312,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at -21.02. The total capital return value is set at -5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.85. Equity return is now at value -13.30, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.83. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.