Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.35 in comparison to its previous close of 457.28, however, the company has experienced a 5.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-08-29 that Among the best stocks to buy and watch, chip leader Synopsys is approaching a new buy point.

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is 70.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is $489.61, which is $25.75 above the current market price. The public float for SNPS is 151.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On September 01, 2023, SNPS’s average trading volume was 929.15K shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS stock saw an increase of 5.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.01% and a quarterly increase of 0.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.87% for SNPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $410 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNPS Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $438.54. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 43.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from DE GEUS AART, who sale 40,839 shares at the price of $428.18 back on Jun 21. After this action, DE GEUS AART now owns 94,421 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $17,486,606 using the latest closing price.

MAHONEY RICHARD S., the Chief Revenue Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 9,257 shares at $448.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that MAHONEY RICHARD S. is holding 2,078 shares at $4,153,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.53 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +19.42. The total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.51. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.