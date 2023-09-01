SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.57 in relation to previous closing price of 4.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Reed Anderson – ICR Joe Ennen – CEO Scott Huckins – CFO Conference Call Participants Jim Salera – Stephens Ryan Meyers – Lake Street Capital Markets Andrew Strelzik – BMO Bobby Burleson – Canaccord Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Operator Greetings and welcome to SunOpta’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STKL is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is $9.20, The public float for STKL is 111.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.96% of that float. On September 01, 2023, STKL’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

STKL’s Market Performance

The stock of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has seen a 1.62% increase in the past week, with a -29.08% drop in the past month, and a -33.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for STKL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.74% for STKL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $10 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STKL Trading at -24.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -28.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, SunOpta Inc. saw -47.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $4.40 back on Aug 21. After this action, HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA now owns 201,586 shares of SunOpta Inc., valued at $198,063 using the latest closing price.

Ennen Joseph, the CEO of SunOpta Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.72 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Ennen Joseph is holding 1,887,401 shares at $100,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+12.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunOpta Inc. stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.49. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on SunOpta Inc. (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 46.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.