Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has dropped by -1.07 compared to previous close of 123.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that REIT valuations are down and yields are up, making them attractive to income investors again. The article suggests a diversified REIT portfolio for beginners, with one REIT from each sector, to form a REIT fantasy football team. Different types of REITs serve different roles, including stable income, growth potential, and niche opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) Right Now?

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by analysts is $149.75, which is $27.33 above the current market price. The public float for SUI is 122.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SUI was 703.69K shares.

SUI’s Market Performance

SUI stock saw a decrease of -1.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.46% for SUI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SUI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SUI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $155 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUI Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.87. In addition, Sun Communities Inc. saw -14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from Farrugia Marc, who sale 4,962 shares at the price of $123.90 back on Aug 30. After this action, Farrugia Marc now owns 5,093 shares of Sun Communities Inc., valued at $614,792 using the latest closing price.

Underwood Baxter, the CEO – Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC of Sun Communities Inc., purchase 400 shares at $119.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Underwood Baxter is holding 73,633 shares at $47,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+28.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Communities Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Communities Inc. (SUI), the company’s capital structure generated 94.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.