SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.74 in relation to previous closing price of 2.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-29 that Investors have raced to add artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to their portfolios this year. While names like Nvidia are extremely popular, there are several smaller AI stocks to consider.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SOUN is at 0.34.

The public float for SOUN is 198.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.00% of that float. The average trading volume for SOUN on September 01, 2023 was 18.57M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a 7.82% increase in the past week, with a 13.19% rise in the past month, and a -13.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.60% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.49% for SOUN’s stock, with a 1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOUN Trading at -15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +20.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 41.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,104 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Aug 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,003,760 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $7,267 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 3,261 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 806,864 shares at $10,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value 740.10, with -129.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.