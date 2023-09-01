Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has surged by 1.02 when compared to previous closing price of 82.35, but the company has seen a 2.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-31 that A major argument made by Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) and PlayStation against Xbox’s planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard is about to be put to the test. Starfield — perhaps the biggest video game release of 2023 — will come out on September 6, exclusively on Xbox.

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is $111.68, which is $35.01 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONY on September 01, 2023 was 800.33K shares.

SONY’s Market Performance

The stock of Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has seen a 2.64% increase in the past week, with a -8.65% drop in the past month, and a -13.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for SONY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.34% for SONY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.63% for the last 200 days.

SONY Trading at -6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.98. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.