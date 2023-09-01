Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLNH is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLNH is $9.60, The public float for SLNH is 28.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLNH on September 01, 2023 was 679.39K shares.

SLNH) stock’s latest price update

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.56 in comparison to its previous close of 0.27, however, the company has experienced a -7.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-07-26 that Today’s penny stock market is brimming with high-volatility stocks. That especially relates to those that fall into the category of the cheapest penny stocks.

SLNH’s Market Performance

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has experienced a -7.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.34% drop in the past month, and a 35.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.37% for SLNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.66% for SLNH’s stock, with a -25.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLNH Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares sank -19.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNH fell by -7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2797. In addition, Soluna Holdings Inc. saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNH starting from Bottomley John, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Sep 02. After this action, Bottomley John now owns 49,000 shares of Soluna Holdings Inc., valued at $28,860 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.45 for the present operating margin

-27.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soluna Holdings Inc. stands at -373.55. The total capital return value is set at -43.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.14. Equity return is now at value -154.30, with -90.80 for asset returns.

Based on Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH), the company’s capital structure generated 54.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.34. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.