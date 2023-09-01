Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EDTK is 7.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of EDTK was 56.57K shares.

EDTK stock's latest price update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.69 in comparison to its previous close of 1.27, however, the company has experienced a -4.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2021-10-14 that The stock price of Skillful Craftsman Education Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: EDTK) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened.

EDTK’s Market Performance

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) has seen a -4.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.50% decline in the past month and a -22.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for EDTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.40% for EDTK’s stock, with a -20.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDTK Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -14.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDTK fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2293. In addition, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited saw -17.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-177.51 for the present operating margin

-142.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stands at -184.63. Equity return is now at value -49.00, with -35.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.