Should You Invest in RxSight Inc. (RXST) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RXST is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RXST is $33.33, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for RXST is 30.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume for RXST on September 01, 2023 was 494.95K shares.

RXST) stock’s latest price update

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 29.06. However, the company has experienced a -1.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-23 that ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference.

RXST’s Market Performance

RXST’s stock has fallen by -1.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.42% and a quarterly rise of 10.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for RxSight Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for RXST’s stock, with a 46.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXST stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RXST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXST in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $23 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXST Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXST fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.29. In addition, RxSight Inc. saw 128.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXST starting from Maniar Shweta, who sale 4,292 shares at the price of $28.06 back on Aug 29. After this action, Maniar Shweta now owns 24,947 shares of RxSight Inc., valued at $120,451 using the latest closing price.

Tammenoms Bakker Juliet, the Director of RxSight Inc., sale 16,208 shares at $29.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Tammenoms Bakker Juliet is holding 53,173 shares at $474,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-129.21 for the present operating margin

+43.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for RxSight Inc. stands at -136.22. The total capital return value is set at -39.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.44. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -33.80 for asset returns.

Based on RxSight Inc. (RXST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RxSight Inc. (RXST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.