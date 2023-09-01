Should You Invest in Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 4.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RIOT is 174.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.88% of that float. The average trading volume for RIOT on September 01, 2023 was 22.50M shares.

RIOT) stock’s latest price update

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.80 in relation to its previous close of 11.35. However, the company has experienced a 4.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-01 that As the market heats up, it’s time to start to look for undervalued short squeeze candidates Citigroup believes that the S&P 500 index has a target of 5,000 in 2024. This is likely considering the point that the U.S. has evaded a recession.

RIOT’s Market Performance

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has experienced a 4.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.33% drop in the past month, and a -7.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for RIOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.09% for RIOT’s stock, with a 13.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at -27.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -36.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.72. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 218.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Marleau Hubert, who sale 51,165 shares at the price of $12.28 back on Aug 17. After this action, Marleau Hubert now owns 27,860 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $628,306 using the latest closing price.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 26,000 shares at $19.16 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro is holding 13,441 shares at $498,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.