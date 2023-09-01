SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) is $11.38, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for SFL is 104.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFL on September 01, 2023 was 929.96K shares.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.09relation to previous closing price of 11.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that SFL Corporation is a ship leasing firm with a diversified fleet and is controlled by experienced owner John Frederiksen. The company generates cash flow from long-term ship leasing contracts with reputable clients. SFL is currently trading at an attractive dividend yield and a lower than typical valuation, making it an appealing investment option.

SFL’s Market Performance

SFL’s stock has risen by 3.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.74% and a quarterly rise of 30.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for SFL Corporation Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.90% for SFL’s stock, with a 17.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFL stocks, with Pareto repeating the rating for SFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFL in the upcoming period, according to Pareto is $11 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFL Trading at 14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd. saw 22.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.20 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd. stands at +30.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.02. Total debt to assets is 69.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.