SES AI Corporation (SES) Stock Faces 9.00% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, SES stock has gone up by 8.21%, with a monthly decline of -27.49% and a quarterly surge of 24.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.28% for SES AI Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.34% for SES stock, with a simple moving average of -25.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SES is at 2.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SES is $4.00, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for SES is 212.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.97% of that float. The average trading volume for SES on September 01, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES)’s stock price has decreased by -5.38 compared to its previous closing price of 2.23. However, the company has seen a 8.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry participants like Carrier Global CARR, SES AI SES and Bel Fuse BELFB are benefiting from higher spending on advanced technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Continuing investments in data center, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SES Trading at -16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -27.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -33.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Makharia Rohit, who sale 208,810 shares at the price of $2.13 back on Aug 23. After this action, Makharia Rohit now owns 104,603 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $444,222 using the latest closing price.

Nealis Jing, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 10,895 shares at $2.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Nealis Jing is holding 1,554,356 shares at $23,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -14.40 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SES AI Corporation (SES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.