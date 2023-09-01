SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.92 compared to its previous closing price of 6.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, September 7, 2023, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours. Secureworks® will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SCWX is 10.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCWX on September 01, 2023 was 85.50K shares.

SCWX’s Market Performance

The stock of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) has seen a 7.98% increase in the past week, with a -7.38% drop in the past month, and a -16.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for SCWX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.18% for SCWX’s stock, with a -8.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCWX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCWX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCWX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on January 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCWX Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWX rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.67. In addition, SecureWorks Corp. saw 7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCWX starting from Gagnon Neil, who purchase 636 shares at the price of $7.45 back on Jul 17. After this action, Gagnon Neil now owns 571,600 shares of SecureWorks Corp., valued at $4,736 using the latest closing price.

Gagnon Neil, the 10% Owner of SecureWorks Corp., purchase 3,126 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Gagnon Neil is holding 570,964 shares at $21,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWX

Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.