RXO Inc. (RXO) Stock Observes -7.08% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of RXO Inc. (RXO) has gone down by -5.59% for the week, with a -7.99% drop in the past month and a -15.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.91% for RXO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.06% for RXO’s stock, with a -7.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Right Now?

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 173.85x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RXO Inc. (RXO) is $20.78, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for RXO is 116.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXO on September 01, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

The stock of RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has decreased by -3.88 when compared to last closing price of 18.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Drew Wilkerson – Chief Executive Officer James Harris – Chief Financial Officer Jared Weisfeld – Chief Strategy Officer Conference Call Participants Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Brandon Oglenski – Barclays Ken Hoexter – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Scott Schneeberger – Oppenheimer Ravi Shanker – Morgan Stanley Scott Group – Wolfe Research Allison Poliniak – Wells Fargo Thomas Wadewitz – UBS Jack Atkins – Stephens Jordan Alliger – Goldman Sachs Operator Welcome to RXO Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Sylvie and I will be your operator for today’s call.

RXO Trading at -12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.17. In addition, RXO Inc. saw 5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc. (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RXO Inc. (RXO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.