RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) by analysts is $10.50, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for RMBL is 10.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.43% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RMBL was 261.37K shares.

RMBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) has jumped by 4.60 compared to previous close of 6.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-16 that Outdoor recreation got a big boost during the pandemic as social distancing and lockdowns caused people to seek out other forms of leisure and entertainment that didn’t involve human interactions.

RMBL’s Market Performance

RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) has experienced a 17.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -44.72% drop in the past month, and a -39.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for RMBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.89% for RMBL’s stock, with a -22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMBL Trading at -29.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -39.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBL rose by +17.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, RumbleON Inc. saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBL starting from Stone House Capital Management, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Jun 27. After this action, Stone House Capital Management now owns 2,250,000 shares of RumbleON Inc., valued at $1,366,250 using the latest closing price.

Stone House Capital Management, the 10% Owner of RumbleON Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $10.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Stone House Capital Management is holding 2,125,000 shares at $261,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+23.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for RumbleON Inc. stands at -14.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.98. Equity return is now at value -117.60, with -28.60 for asset returns.

Based on RumbleON Inc. (RMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 366.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.55. Total debt to assets is 70.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.