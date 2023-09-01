Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RYTM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has gone up by 3.50% for the week, with a 6.95% rise in the past month and a 51.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.64% for RYTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for RYTM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RYTM is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RYTM is $38.22, which is $12.21 above the current market price. The public float for RYTM is 56.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.34% of that float. The average trading volume for RYTM on September 01, 2023 was 784.05K shares.

RYTM) stock’s latest price update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.12 in relation to its previous close of 26.04. However, the company has experienced a 3.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients and their families living with hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway diseases, today announced that Company management will present at three investor conferences in September:

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYTM Trading at 25.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.62. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Lee Jennifer Kayden, who sale 1,718 shares at the price of $24.66 back on Aug 09. After this action, Lee Jennifer Kayden now owns 3,294 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $42,366 using the latest closing price.

Lee Jennifer Kayden, the EVP, Head of North America of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,223 shares at $24.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Lee Jennifer Kayden is holding 3,294 shares at $271,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.92 for the present operating margin

+87.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -766.22. The total capital return value is set at -56.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.73. Equity return is now at value -76.90, with -51.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 29.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.73. Total debt to assets is 20.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.