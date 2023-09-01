Real-Time Update: Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen a -0.58% decrease in the past week, with a -4.47% drop in the past month, and a 6.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for VIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for VIV’s stock, with a 8.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIV is 0.59.

The average price predicted by analysts for VIV is $10.39, which is $1.61 above the current price. The public float for VIV is 431.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIV on August 31, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

VIV) stock’s latest price update

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 8.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that T-Mobile (TMUS), Live Nation (LYV) and Telefonica Brasil (SAM) are three stocks that you can look into as communication services continue to boom.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIV Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 22.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.