RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RCMT is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RCMT is $25.00, which is $4.46 above the current price. The public float for RCMT is 5.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCMT on September 01, 2023 was 68.04K shares.

RCMT) stock’s latest price update

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.21 compared to its previous closing price of 19.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-14 that The labor market is still resilient which is helping stocks like Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII), RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN).

RCMT’s Market Performance

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) has seen a 3.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.79% gain in the past month and a 22.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for RCMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.46% for RCMT’s stock, with a 35.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCMT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RCMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCMT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on August 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RCMT Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCMT rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.68. In addition, RCM Technologies Inc. saw 66.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCMT starting from Saks Michael, who sale 3,855 shares at the price of $19.64 back on Aug 07. After this action, Saks Michael now owns 124,296 shares of RCM Technologies Inc., valued at $75,712 using the latest closing price.

Vizi Bradley, the Executive Chairman & President of RCM Technologies Inc., sale 15,149 shares at $20.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Vizi Bradley is holding 1,700,000 shares at $303,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+28.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for RCM Technologies Inc. stands at +7.34. The total capital return value is set at 63.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.49. Equity return is now at value 55.10, with 17.60 for asset returns.

Based on RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT), the company’s capital structure generated 43.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.09. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 3.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.