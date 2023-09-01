Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 55.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by analysts is $34.50, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for RYN is 147.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RYN was 485.98K shares.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.03 in relation to its previous close of 29.89. However, the company has experienced a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-09 that Rayonier missed expectations for the second quarter and lowered full-year EBITDA guidance. The company is cutting costs to offset some of the earnings weakness.

RYN’s Market Performance

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has seen a -0.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.20% decline in the past month and a 0.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for RYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for RYN’s stock, with a -8.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RYN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RYN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $33 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYN Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYN fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.75. In addition, Rayonier Inc. saw -9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYN starting from NUNES DAVID L, who sale 16,454 shares at the price of $37.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NUNES DAVID L now owns 74,901 shares of Rayonier Inc., valued at $608,810 using the latest closing price.

NUNES DAVID L, the Chief Executive Officer of Rayonier Inc., sale 7,178 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that NUNES DAVID L is holding 91,355 shares at $258,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.53 for the present operating margin

+41.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Inc. stands at +11.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Inc. (RYN), the company’s capital structure generated 86.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.35. Total debt to assets is 42.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.