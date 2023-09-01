Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.99. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-03-15 that CARLSBAD, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (“Qualigen” or “the Company,” Nasdaq: QLGN), a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, while also commercializing diagnostics, today announces the Company will be presenting five posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 to be held April 14-19 in Orlando, FL. The AACR Conference is a focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other healthcare professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is -0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) is $5.00, which is $21.46 above the current market price. The public float for QLGN is 4.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On September 01, 2023, QLGN’s average trading volume was 26.78K shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stock saw a decrease of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.87% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for QLGN’s stock, with a -10.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QLGN Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -14.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0620. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-360.03 for the present operating margin

+13.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stands at -374.04. The total capital return value is set at -121.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.92. Equity return is now at value -266.40, with -98.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 35.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.08. Total debt to assets is 13.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.