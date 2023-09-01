Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.99 in relation to its previous close of 17.17. However, the company has experienced a 5.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-15 that There are many options to invest in the financial sector of the capital markets. It can be quite difficult and cumbersome to look for the best investment opportunities within such a large sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is 5.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QFIN is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) is $182.81, which is $7.91 above the current market price. The public float for QFIN is 159.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On September 01, 2023, QFIN’s average trading volume was 923.77K shares.

QFIN’s Market Performance

QFIN’s stock has seen a 5.66% increase for the week, with a -3.74% drop in the past month and a 15.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for Qifu Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.55% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24.50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QFIN Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.68. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. stands at +24.31. The total capital return value is set at 25.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.50. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.15. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.21.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.