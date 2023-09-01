ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is above average at 5.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is $14.93, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for ACDC is 24.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACDC on September 01, 2023 was 615.61K shares.

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) has plunged by -0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 11.07, but the company has seen a 7.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Rick Black – IR Matt Wilks – Executive Chairman Ladd Wilks – CEO Lance Turner – CFO Conference Call Participants Luke Lemoine – Piper Sandler Alec Scheibelhoffer – Stifel Financial Corp. Donald Crist – Johnson Rice & Company Daniel Kutz – Morgan Stanley Operator Greetings, and welcome to the ProFrac Holding Corp. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

ACDC’s Market Performance

ACDC’s stock has risen by 7.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.57% and a quarterly drop of -6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.02% for ProFrac Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for ACDC stock, with a simple moving average of -32.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACDC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACDC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACDC Trading at -6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC rose by +7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp. saw -56.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from THRC Holdings, LP, who purchase 186,148 shares at the price of $13.40 back on Jun 14. After this action, THRC Holdings, LP now owns 71,636,571 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp., valued at $2,494,383 using the latest closing price.

THRC Holdings, LP, the 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp., purchase 98,911 shares at $13.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that THRC Holdings, LP is holding 71,450,423 shares at $1,326,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp. stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 29.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.98. Equity return is now at value -63.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.