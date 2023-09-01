Popular Inc. (BPOP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP)’s stock price has soared by 2.17 in relation to previous closing price of 66.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-14 that Popular (BPOP) stock looks like an attractive investment option now, supported by strong fundamentals and decent growth prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is above average at 5.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Popular Inc. (BPOP) is $80.00, which is $11.72 above the current market price. The public float for BPOP is 70.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BPOP on September 01, 2023 was 409.40K shares.

BPOP’s Market Performance

BPOP stock saw a decrease of 5.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.22% and a quarterly a decrease of 14.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Popular Inc. (BPOP).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for BPOP’s stock, with a 6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $74 based on the research report published on April 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BPOP Trading at 3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.74. In addition, Popular Inc. saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from MONZON GILBERTO, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $66.25 back on Aug 22. After this action, MONZON GILBERTO now owns 48,094 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $225,250 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Jorge J., the Senior VP & Comptroller of Popular Inc., sale 1,355 shares at $64.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Garcia Jorge J. is holding 9,551 shares at $87,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +35.25. The total capital return value is set at 21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.75. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Popular Inc. (BPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.62. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Popular Inc. (BPOP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.