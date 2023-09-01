Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) has surged by 0.95 when compared to previous closing price of 8.46, but the company has seen a 5.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-30 that Shares of Plug Power Inc. PLUG, -0.96% fell 0.8% in morning trading Wednesday, after the hydrogen fuel-cell company agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle civil proceedings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The settlement is related to the company’s announcement in March 2021 that investors shouldn’t rely on its 2018 and 2019 financial statements, leading to a restatement of results in May 2021.

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PLUG is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLUG is $17.61, which is $9.81 above than the current price. The public float for PLUG is 541.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.93% of that float. The average trading volume of PLUG on September 01, 2023 was 24.33M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

The stock of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has seen a 5.04% increase in the past week, with a -27.10% drop in the past month, and a -2.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for PLUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.28% for PLUG’s stock, with a -28.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLUG Trading at -18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -25.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw -30.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.79 for the present operating margin

-27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -103.22. The total capital return value is set at -12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.25. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.