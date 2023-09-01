Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) has dropped by -5.93 compared to previous close of 14.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Phibro (PAHC) input costs continue to be high as a result of sustained inflation.

Is It Worth Investing in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is above average at 19.76x. The 36-month beta value for PAHC is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAHC is $18.33, which is $3.05 above than the current price. The public float for PAHC is 20.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of PAHC on September 01, 2023 was 83.06K shares.

PAHC’s Market Performance

PAHC stock saw a decrease of -6.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.12% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.38% for PAHC’s stock, with a -3.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAHC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PAHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAHC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PAHC Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAHC fell by -6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, Phibro Animal Health Corporation saw 4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

+30.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phibro Animal Health Corporation stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.23. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC), the company’s capital structure generated 179.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.19. Total debt to assets is 50.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.