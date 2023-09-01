Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is 14.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PERI is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is $41.67, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for PERI is 46.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On August 31, 2023, PERI’s average trading volume was 663.46K shares.

The stock price of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) has surged by 0.06 when compared to previous closing price of 33.03, but the company has seen a -1.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Diving into the investing world often feels like a treasure hunt. Among these treasures are promising sleeper stocks, those undervalued gems that have failed to attract mass investor attention despite their strong fundamentals and compelling business models.

PERI’s Market Performance

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has seen a -1.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.44% decline in the past month and a 5.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for PERI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.14% for PERI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PERI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PERI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PERI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $36 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PERI Trading at -2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.01. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 30.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.59. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.