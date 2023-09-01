Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) is above average at 80.59x. The 36-month beta value for PCTY is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCTY is $255.24, which is $54.74 above than the current price. The public float for PCTY is 42.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. The average trading volume of PCTY on September 01, 2023 was 398.73K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PCTY) stock’s latest price update

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 202.00. However, the company has seen a 2.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-28 that We have selected five Nasdaq Composite-listed technology stocks that have strong potential for the rest of 2023. These are: NVDA, PCTY, WDAY, SMCI, MANH.

PCTY’s Market Performance

PCTY’s stock has risen by 2.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly rise of 17.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Paylocity Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for PCTY’s stock, with a 2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $199 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCTY Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.00. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corporation saw 3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Sarowitz Steven I, who sale 40,434 shares at the price of $200.24 back on Aug 29. After this action, Sarowitz Steven I now owns 9,845,889 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation, valued at $8,096,413 using the latest closing price.

Sarowitz Steven I, the Director of Paylocity Holding Corporation, sale 24,003 shares at $199.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Sarowitz Steven I is holding 9,886,323 shares at $4,799,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+67.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corporation stands at +11.99. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.74. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 8.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.70. Total debt to assets is 1.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.