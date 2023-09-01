Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has seen a 4.66% increase in the past week, with a 2.72% gain in the past month, and a 27.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for PH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for PH’s stock, with a 21.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PH is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PH is $452.05, which is $27.83 above the current price. The public float for PH is 127.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PH on September 01, 2023 was 749.38K shares.

PH) stock’s latest price update

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 418.83. However, the company has seen a 4.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-15 that In the comment section of a recent MarketWatch article listing stocks with high dividend yields that were expected to be well supported by the companies’ cash flow, a reader suggested that it would have been useful to look at the stocks’ performance as well. After all, if you begin with a high dividend yield but watch share price decline over the years, your overall return might be lousy.

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PH Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $410.17. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 43.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Leombruno Todd M., who sale 5,002 shares at the price of $416.11 back on Aug 29. After this action, Leombruno Todd M. now owns 11,656 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $2,081,395 using the latest closing price.

Harty Linda S, the Director of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 1,487 shares at $424.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Harty Linda S is holding 4,344 shares at $630,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.85 for the present operating margin

+33.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +10.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.01. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 121.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.88. Total debt to assets is 42.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.