P10 Inc. (PX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 12.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that P10 went public in October 2021, raising $240 million in an IPO priced at $12.00 per share. The firm provides investment advisory services to individual, institutional, and sovereign investors worldwide. P10 has weathered market volatility and is well-positioned for continued growth, despite its higher stock price.

Is It Worth Investing in P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) Right Now?

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PX is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PX is $14.93, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for PX is 43.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume for PX on September 01, 2023 was 296.80K shares.

PX’s Market Performance

PX stock saw an increase of -1.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.99% and a quarterly increase of 11.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for P10 Inc. (PX).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for PX’s stock, with a 11.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $15 based on the research report published on August 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PX Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PX fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, P10 Inc. saw 12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PX starting from Nelson Andrew Rowan, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.53 back on Aug 18. After this action, Nelson Andrew Rowan now owns 37,710 shares of P10 Inc., valued at $125,250 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Andrew Rowan, the of P10 Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $12.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Nelson Andrew Rowan is holding 47,710 shares at $63,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for P10 Inc. stands at +14.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.46. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on P10 Inc. (PX), the company’s capital structure generated 78.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.91. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, P10 Inc. (PX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.