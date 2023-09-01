Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO)’s stock price has dropped by -8.50 in relation to previous closing price of 6.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-28 that Orchestra BioMed has a collaboration with Medtronic. The company was just added to several Russell indexes.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OBIO is also noteworthy at -0.12.

The public float for OBIO is 20.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume of OBIO on September 01, 2023 was 87.41K shares.

OBIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) has seen a -9.17% decrease in the past week, with a 16.64% rise in the past month, and a -61.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.99% for OBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.55% for OBIO’s stock, with a -44.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBIO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OBIO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OBIO Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.64%, as shares surge +11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBIO fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. saw -37.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.