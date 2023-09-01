OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OSUR is 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OSUR is $5.95, which is -$0.51 below the current price. The public float for OSUR is 70.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSUR on September 01, 2023 was 663.08K shares.

OSUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has decreased by -5.97 when compared to last closing price of 6.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-03 that OraSure Technologies (OSUR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago.

OSUR’s Market Performance

OSUR’s stock has fallen by -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 43.24% and a quarterly rise of 16.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for OraSure Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for OSUR’s stock, with a 15.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSUR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OSUR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OSUR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSUR Trading at 19.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +43.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, OraSure Technologies Inc. saw 34.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSUR starting from Anthony Michele Marie, who sale 1,758 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Aug 15. After this action, Anthony Michele Marie now owns 86,188 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc., valued at $11,427 using the latest closing price.

McGrath Kenneth J, the Chief Financial Officer of OraSure Technologies Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $4.93 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that McGrath Kenneth J is holding 285,512 shares at $492,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56 for the present operating margin

+38.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at -4.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.70. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.