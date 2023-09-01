Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is $3.31, which is -$0.71 below the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 554.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on September 01, 2023 was 23.55M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 3.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-29 that Are you trading penny stocks this week? Chances are that if you’re reading this article, you have some intention of finding more info on cheap stocks.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN’s stock has risen by 20.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.09% and a quarterly rise of 64.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.13% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.31% for OPEN’s stock, with a 75.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4.25 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +15.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +21.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 251.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 51,256 shares at the price of $3.42 back on Aug 15. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 20,079,420 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $175,311 using the latest closing price.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the Director of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 500,000 shares at $3.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Wu Eric Chung-Wei is holding 20,130,676 shares at $1,716,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -119.70, with -21.80 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.