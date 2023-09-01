Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has seen a 4.81% increase in the past week, with a 0.82% gain in the past month, and a 70.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for OLMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.87% for OLMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 77.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OLMA is at 2.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLMA is $20.00, which is $10.2 above the current market price. The public float for OLMA is 38.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.57% of that float. The average trading volume for OLMA on August 31, 2023 was 363.24K shares.

OLMA) stock’s latest price update

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA)’s stock price has soared by 5.04 in relation to previous closing price of 9.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-01 that SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.64. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 300.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Aug 16. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 1,023,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $152,100 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Cyrus, the Director of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Harmon Cyrus is holding 1,038,714 shares at $63,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

Equity return is now at value -51.80, with -47.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.