Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Stock Faces 8.37% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has seen a 19.85% increase in the past week, with a 14.09% gain in the past month, and a 48.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for OPAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.85% for OPAD’s stock, with a 33.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) by analysts is $10.75, which is -$2.29 below the current market price. The public float for OPAD is 9.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.46% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of OPAD was 111.65K shares.

OPAD) stock’s latest price update

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.15 in comparison to its previous close of 12.52, however, the company has experienced a 19.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 2, 2023 12:30 PM ET Company Participants Stefanie Layton – SVP, IR & ESG Brian Bair – Chairman, CEO Jawad Ahsan – CFO James Grout – SVP, Finance Conference Call Participants Dae Lee – JP Morgan Jay McCanless – Wedbush John Colantuoni – Jefferies Michael Ng – Goldman Sachs Nick Jones – JMP Securities Ryan Tomasello – Stifel Operator Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Offerpad Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

OPAD Trading at 14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAD rose by +19.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.06. In addition, Offerpad Solutions Inc. saw 88.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAD starting from Sella Roberto Marco, who purchase 89,936 shares at the price of $0.48 back on May 12. After this action, Sella Roberto Marco now owns 45,663,344 shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc., valued at $43,169 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.22 for the present operating margin

+4.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Offerpad Solutions Inc. stands at -3.76. The total capital return value is set at -66.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.33. Equity return is now at value -174.20, with -38.30 for asset returns.

Based on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 928.32 and the total asset turnover is 3.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.