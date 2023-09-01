Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) Stock: A -5.16% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has gone down by -0.77% for the week, with a -9.20% drop in the past month and a 1.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for NU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.16% for NU’s stock, with a 25.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NU is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NU is $8.42, which is $1.63 above the current price. The public float for NU is 3.32B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NU on September 01, 2023 was 25.60M shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has plunge by 2.99relation to previous closing price of 6.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that Nu Holdings is a macro bet on a solid Brazilian economy and young population. The great advantage of NU is its leadership in digital banking services in LATAM, where the customer base is vast and underserved. A strong balance sheet with good solvency ratios mitigates the bank’s credit risk. Following Basel III, the NU is healthy and exceeds BIS requirements.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.10 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NU Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 73.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.