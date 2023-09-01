NOW Inc. (DNOW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NOW Inc. (DNOW) by analysts is $13.17, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for DNOW is 105.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of DNOW was 665.67K shares.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 11.11, however, the company has experienced a 1.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that AFCG, AMN and DNOW have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 30, 2023.

DNOW’s Market Performance

DNOW’s stock has risen by 1.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.38% and a quarterly rise of 22.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for NOW Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for DNOW’s stock, with a -2.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DNOW Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, NOW Inc. saw -12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.07 for the present operating margin

+23.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOW Inc. stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.69. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on NOW Inc. (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 5.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.50. Total debt to assets is 3.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, NOW Inc. (DNOW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.