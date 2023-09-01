NIO Inc. (NIO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) has increased by 7.70 when compared to last closing price of 10.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that The innovative EV company has had a disappointing first half of 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NIO is at 2.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NIO is $96.35, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for NIO is 1.42B, and currently, shorts hold a 6.77% of that float. The average trading volume for NIO on September 01, 2023 was 65.86M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO’s stock has seen a 2.13% increase for the week, with a -28.46% drop in the past month and a 46.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for NIO Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.07% for NIO’s stock, with a 8.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NIO Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, NIO Inc. saw 13.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc. stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -66.90, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc. (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.88. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NIO Inc. (NIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.