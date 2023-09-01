Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s (NBIX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NBIX stock has gone up by 2.18%, with a monthly gain of 5.05% and a quarterly surge of 19.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.81% for NBIX’s stock, with a 4.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 62.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by analysts is $127.04, which is $16.69 above the current market price. The public float for NBIX is 96.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of NBIX was 740.36K shares.

NBIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has jumped by 0.93 compared to previous close of 108.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that Neurocrine Biosciences needs a clinical win after years of disappointing results and stagnant stock performance. The upcoming Phase III data on crinecerfont, a treatment for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, is highly significant to sentiment, and earlier data read-outs do offer some reasons for bullishness. I believe Neurocrine shares should trade in the mid-$120s; success with crinecerfont can drive a fair value in the $130’s, though failure would drive fair value to the $105 range.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $113 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NBIX Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.69. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from Delaet Ingrid, who sale 1,431 shares at the price of $107.52 back on Aug 28. After this action, Delaet Ingrid now owns 5,931 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $153,861 using the latest closing price.

GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES, the Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 9,328 shares at $107.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES is holding 499,754 shares at $1,001,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.84 for the present operating margin

+97.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.