NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) is above average at 190.22x. The 36-month beta value for NTST is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NTST is $20.67, which is $3.97 above than the current price. The public float for NTST is 66.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of NTST on September 01, 2023 was 648.24K shares.

NTST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) has decreased by -0.99 when compared to last closing price of 17.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Single-tenant net lease operator, NETSTREIT, is doing a lot right. Portfolio metrics continue to impress. The quality is amplified by their high exposure to tenants with strong credit profiles. NTST is also executing on their acquisition strategy and even increasing guidance.

NTST’s Market Performance

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has experienced a -1.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.37% drop in the past month, and a -2.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for NTST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for NTST stock, with a simple moving average of -8.36% for the last 200 days.

NTST Trading at -3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTST fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.32. In addition, NETSTREIT Corp. saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTST starting from Manheimer Mark, who purchase 3,181 shares at the price of $17.28 back on Aug 03. After this action, Manheimer Mark now owns 140,832 shares of NETSTREIT Corp., valued at $54,983 using the latest closing price.

Donlan Daniel P, the CFO and Treasurer of NETSTREIT Corp., purchase 1,300 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Donlan Daniel P is holding 1,300 shares at $22,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+35.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for NETSTREIT Corp. stands at +8.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.