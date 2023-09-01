Navigating the Volatility of So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) Stock

In the past week, SY stock has gone up by 11.62%, with a monthly decline of -12.73% and a quarterly plunge of -33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for So-Young International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for SY’s stock, with a -25.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Right Now?

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for So-Young International Inc. (SY) is $15.87, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for SY is 64.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SY on September 01, 2023 was 101.48K shares.

SY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) has increased by 7.46 when compared to last closing price of 1.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2023 7:30 AM ET Company Participants Vivian XU – IR Xing Jin – Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Hui Zhao – CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Chong – Jefferies Chloe Wei – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for So-Young’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SY Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +11.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3680. In addition, So-Young International Inc. saw 11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.17 for the present operating margin

+68.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc. stands at -5.21. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.58. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on So-Young International Inc. (SY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.77. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.